Oyo Deputy Gov’s Impeachment: Court delivers judgement today

Contrary to the July 26 date that Justice Ladiran Akintola of Oyo State High Court, Ibadan, fixed to deliver judgement in the case of impeachment proceedings filed by the Oyo State House of Assembly against the Oyo State Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan; judgement would now be delivered today. New Telegraph learnt yesterday that the judgement has been brought forward as counsel to the two parties have been duly notified of the development.

Though counsel to the House of Assembly and the Speaker as defendants, Otunba Kunle Kalejaye (SAN), had on July 6, craved for a short date in view of the urgency of the matter, the judge after hearing the arguments of counsel on both sides, announced that he would deliver his judgement on July 26, hinging his reasons on a series of rulings and other judgements he had pending before him. A source, however, hinted yesterday that the decision to fast-track the judgement to be delivered today could be due to the urgency of the case, while another unconfirmed source said since the last hearing of the case, the judge had been under intense pressure to deliver the judgement as early as possible.

 

Our Reporters

