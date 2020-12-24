Metro & Crime

Oyo Deputy Majority Leader’s sister kidnapped in Ibadan *N20m ransom demanded from family

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Comment(0)

Some unknown gunmen on Monday kidnapped a woman, Tejumade Babalola, who is a sister to a member of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Sunkammi Babalola.

 

She was kidnapped in the Monatan area of Ibadan while on her way home from her shop, her brother who is currently  the Deputy Majority Leader and
representing Egbeda State Constituency in the state House of Assembly,

disclosed. She  was said to be on a commercial motorcycle when the gunmen in a car double-crossed them, shot sporadically into the air, and forced her into their car.

 

The gunmen were said to have requested a ransom of N20 million from the family of the victim.

When contacted, however, the Public Relations Officer of the state’s Police Command, Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi said he was not aware of the incident as it had not been reported to the police.

 

“I am not aware of the incident. It has not been reported to the police. You know that there is no way they can report to the police because the police station in the area has been burnt,” he said Thursday.

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

