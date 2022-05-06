Oyo deserves quality leader – APC guber aspirant

Oyo State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant Sheriff Mustapha has said the state deserves a quality leader. Mustapha said this yesterday while declaring his governorship ambition via a phone call from his base in Atlanta Georgia, US. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mustapha’s declaration has increased the number of governorship aspirants on the platform of the APC to about nine. Among those, who have already signified their intentions are Chief Adebayo Adelabu; Sen. Teslim Folarin; Mr Hakeem Alao; Chief Niyi Akintola; Mr Akeem Agbaje and Dr Azeez Adeduntan. Mustapha said his over 20 years’ experience of international leadership management had positioned him as the best among other contestants in the state. He said: “I am bringing on board the best solutions, as well as the best technocrats qualified enough to tackle the challenges facing our beloved state. “I have gone far and wide. I can assure you that I am the best man for the job. I am well educated with well over 20 years’ experience in leadership management positions.”

