Oyo deserves quality leader – APC guber aspirant

Oyo State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant Sheriff Mustapha has said the state deserves a quality leader. Mustapha said this yesterday while declaring his governorship ambition via a phone call from his base in Atlanta Georgia, US. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mustapha’s declaration has increased the number of governorship aspirants on the platform of the APC to about nine. Among those, who have already signified their intentions are Chief Adebayo Adelabu; Sen. Teslim Folarin; Mr Hakeem Alao; Chief Niyi Akintola; Mr Akeem Agbaje and Dr Azeez Adeduntan. Mustapha said his over 20 years’ experience of international leadership management had positioned him as the best among other contestants in the state. He said: “I am bringing on board the best solutions, as well as the best technocrats qualified enough to tackle the challenges facing our beloved state. “I have gone far and wide. I can assure you that I am the best man for the job. I am well educated with well over 20 years’ experience in leadership management positions.”
I’ll consider your demand for Kanu’s release, Buhari tells Igbo leaders
President Muhammadu Buhari has said that even though the Igbo leaders demand for the unconditional release of the leader of the proscribed indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, was heavy, he would consider it. According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President made this commitment yesterday while receiving a group under […]
Buhari’s nephew, Daura, hale, hearty, says Presidency
The Presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew, Mamman Daura, allegedly flown to London last week for medical attention was hale and hearty. Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, yesterday, asked Nigerians to disregard the report that the 80-year old Daura was flown to London on a medical […]
One year after, we’re still mourning Kashamu – Loyalists
Loyalists of late Ogun State-born politician and business mogul, Senator Buruji Kashamu, yesterday said that they are still mourning, one year after the death of the former leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state. Kashamu, who was the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate in the 2019 election, died on August 8, […]
