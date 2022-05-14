News

Oyo: EFCC arrests 23 suspected cybercriminals in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), have arrested 23 suspected Internet fraudsters in Ibadan, Oyo State. According to Wilson Uwujaren, the EFCC Head, Media & Publicity, the suspects were arrested on Thursday May 12, at Apata, Jericho and Ire Akari Estate areas of Ibadan following credible intelligence on their alleged computer fraud-related activities.

Sixteen of the suspects: Oluwole Oduwanye Kelvin, Adams Segun Ojo, Amuwo Oluwagbemi Oluwatobi, Theophilus Ademola Akinyele, Mimiola Olamide Victor, Ajayi Pelumi Pamilerin, Tolulope Adara Mati Timothy, Bamgbose Temitayo Abiodun, Ajibola Timilehin Israel, Ajibade Habeeb Olakunle, Tobiloba Isaiah Seyi, Joseph Odunayo Clement, Victor John Enya, Odebode Temiloluwa Kehinde, Olaniyi Ajibola Roqeeb, and Olushola Oyetunde Samuel were indicted by forensic analyses carried out on their devices and the incriminating documents recovered from them.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kwara APC crisis: Lai Mohammed on his own – Senators

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Senators from Kwara State yesterday expressed their unflinching support for Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, in the on-going crisis between him and the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed. This was coming a few days after the minister lambasted the state governor, describing him as a ‘one chance.’ The senators expressed their support during a […]
News

2023 ZONING: THE AGE OF REASONING By Chief Olisa Metuh

Posted on Author Our Reporters

It has now become so clear to all discerning members of the PDP that the idea of zoning the Presidential ticket to the South at this late hour is a conjecture and pure strategy of a particular Southsouth aspirant. Do we succumb to the whims and caprices of a few strong hands only because of […]
News

Gbajabiamila, Wase greet Christians at Easter, urges prayers

Posted on Author Philip Nyam Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila, has congratulated Christian faithful on the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration. Gbajabiamila said the period calls for sober reflection anddedication to nationhood, urging Christians to be their brothers’ keepers at all times.   He called on Nigerians, especially Christians, to use the period of Easter […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica