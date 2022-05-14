Oyo: EFCC arrests 23 suspected cybercriminals in Ibadan

Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), have arrested 23 suspected Internet fraudsters in Ibadan, Oyo State. According to Wilson Uwujaren, the EFCC Head, Media & Publicity, the suspects were arrested on Thursday May 12, at Apata, Jericho and Ire Akari Estate areas of Ibadan following credible intelligence on their alleged computer fraud-related activities.

Sixteen of the suspects: Oluwole Oduwanye Kelvin, Adams Segun Ojo, Amuwo Oluwagbemi Oluwatobi, Theophilus Ademola Akinyele, Mimiola Olamide Victor, Ajayi Pelumi Pamilerin, Tolulope Adara Mati Timothy, Bamgbose Temitayo Abiodun, Ajibola Timilehin Israel, Ajibade Habeeb Olakunle, Tobiloba Isaiah Seyi, Joseph Odunayo Clement, Victor John Enya, Odebode Temiloluwa Kehinde, Olaniyi Ajibola Roqeeb, and Olushola Oyetunde Samuel were indicted by forensic analyses carried out on their devices and the incriminating documents recovered from them.

