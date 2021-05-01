Oyo, Ekiti shine as 4th MP Tiger Tennis ends

Mubarak Ganiu claimed the boy’s under 14 title while Success Ogunjobi emerged champions in girl’s category as the 4th MP Tiger Tennis Junior Championship was rounded off at the Lagos Country Club, Ikeja Sunday evening. In a keenly contested final, Mubarak from Oyo state got the better of Seun Ogunsakin of Ekiti 6-4, 6-4 as both players continue their rivalry in the category with Mubarak ahead in their head-tohead confrontations. In the girl’s under 14, Ogunjobi also lived up to her rating as one of the best in the category with a commanding 6-1, 6-3 triumph over Sarah Musa from FCT Seyi Ogunsakin preserved Ekiti’s pride as he defeated Ayoola Oseni 5-3, 4-1 to cart home the top prize in the boys under 12 just as khadijat Mohammed proved too hot for Ndidi Osagie to emerge champion with a 4-0, 4-1 win.

The boy’s under 10 title went to Muyiwa Egbeyemi who brushed aside Malcolm Osagie 10-2, 10-4 while Gloria Samuel was given a run for her money before overpowering Goodness Aina 10-5, 8-10, 10-5 for the girl’s under 10 title. Nathaniel Aluko alongside Oshiga siblings Toluwashe, Temiloluwa and Tanitoluwa were rewarded for their encouraging displays at the four-day tournament which drew about 120 players. MP Tiger Tennis boss Paul Moses expressed delight at the standard displayed stressing it will continue to be at the forefront of developing young talents for Nigeria. He thanked the Lagos Country Club as well as the Nigeria Tennis Federation for supporting the tournament.

