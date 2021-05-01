Sports

Oyo, Ekiti shine as 4th MP Tiger Tennis ends

Mubarak Ganiu claimed the boy’s under 14 title while Success Ogunjobi emerged champions in girl’s category as the 4th MP Tiger Tennis Junior Championship was rounded off at the Lagos Country Club, Ikeja Sunday evening. In a keenly contested final, Mubarak from Oyo state got the better of Seun Ogunsakin of Ekiti 6-4, 6-4 as both players continue their rivalry in the category with Mubarak ahead in their head-tohead confrontations. In the girl’s under 14, Ogunjobi also lived up to her rating as one of the best in the category with a commanding 6-1, 6-3 triumph over Sarah Musa from FCT Seyi Ogunsakin preserved Ekiti’s pride as he defeated Ayoola Oseni 5-3, 4-1 to cart home the top prize in the boys under 12 just as khadijat Mohammed proved too hot for Ndidi Osagie to emerge champion with a 4-0, 4-1 win.

The boy’s under 10 title went to Muyiwa Egbeyemi who brushed aside Malcolm Osagie 10-2, 10-4 while Gloria Samuel was given a run for her money before overpowering Goodness Aina 10-5, 8-10, 10-5 for the girl’s under 10 title. Nathaniel Aluko alongside Oshiga siblings Toluwashe, Temiloluwa and Tanitoluwa were rewarded for their encouraging displays at the four-day tournament which drew about 120 players. MP Tiger Tennis boss Paul Moses expressed delight at the standard displayed stressing it will continue to be at the forefront of developing young talents for Nigeria. He thanked the Lagos Country Club as well as the Nigeria Tennis Federation for supporting the tournament.

EPL: Mourinho fires fresh dig at Guardiola, Klopp

Tottenham Hotspur manager, Jose Mourinho, has aimed a dig at managers who have complained about fixture congestion like Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp.   According to him, nobody cried for Spurs during a brutal earlyseason stretch of games. Klopp has been most critical about the spacing of matches, with a number of his Liverpool players […]
…Nigeria replace Umar with Iwuala

The Nigeria Football Federation has confirmed international forward Anayo Iwuala as the replacement for Almeria striker, Sadiq Umar, for the African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin Republic and Lesotho. Almeria revealed the centre-forward will not be allowed to honour the invitation, explaining the necessary COVID-19 protocol to enable him to play for the Super […]
Govt abandons plan for fans to return to sports’ events

  Plans for fans to return to watch live sport events in England from October 1 will not go ahead, says Cabinet Office Minister, Michael Gove. The plans were placed under review earlier this month after a rise in coronavirus cases, with pilot events restricted to 1,000 people, reports the BBC. The UK’s Covid-19 alert […]

