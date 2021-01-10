News

Oyo EOC to private health care providers: Stop managing COVID-19 patients in private facilities

Posted on

Owners of private health facilities in Oyo State have been warned against managing COVID-19 cases in their facilities, as this has been linked with the rising cases of the infection in the state.

 

The Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) and the state’s COVID-19 Technical Task Force, on Saturday, gave this warning, noting that there are 30 approved Testing Centres including the University College Hospital, UCH, Ibadan, for the purpose of testing samples.

 

It added that those suspected to have symptoms of coronavirus infection should be referred to these centres for testing and that testing for symptomatic or suspected cases is free.

 

A statement by Mr. Taiwo Adisa, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, indicated that the chairman of the state’s COVID-19 Technical Task Force, Professor Temitope Alonge, gave this warning in a memo addressed to Chief Executive Officers, Chief Operating Officers and Managers of private health facilities in the state.

