Oyo ex-SSG drums up support for Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Oyo South senatorial poll, Sharafadeen Alli yesterday urged Oyo State voters to vote for Bola Tinubu on February 25. The former Secretary to the Oyo State Government (SSG) made the call at a meeting with the Mokola Market community in Ibadan.

The former Chairman of the Ibadan North Local Government Area said that voting for him, the APC presidential candidate Tinubu, and other candidates of the party was necessary for the state to enjoy the full dividends of democracy. Alli said: “In our nation, states having governors on the same political platform as the president enjoy good governance more. Let us have that benefit too, here in Oyo State. We, therefore, appeal to you to vote our party, the APC across board, from Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to Senator Teslim Folarin our Governor, to my humble self, to Hon. Olaide Akinremi, to Hon Adebowale Adeyoju and Hon Mustapha Salaudeen.

 

