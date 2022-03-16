News

Oyo Ex-SSG: Ibadan’ll see greater things under new monarch

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Former Secretary to the Government of Oyo State (SSG), Chief Olayiwola Olakojo, has predicted that Ibadanland will achieve greater heights under Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade ll. Olakojo said this in his congratulatory message to the new Olubadan on Tuesday. The Mayegun of Ibadanland, who said Balogun had been destined to become Olubadan, said he knew this through his personal knowledge of the monarch about 35 years ago. He said: “I am very sure that with Your Imperial Majesty as the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Ibadanland will achieve greater heights and unparalleled achievements.”

 

Our Reporters

