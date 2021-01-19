Oyo fingers opposition behind fake Amotekun

…as Amotekun boss brands motorcyclists as spying for kidnappers

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Oyo State chapter yesterday said that its suspicion of opposition parties in the state having connection with the discovered fake Amotekun corps uniforms purposely to sponsor hoodlums and cause mayhem in the state was justified following capturing of some of the producers in Ibadan last week.

The ruling party through a statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Engr. Akeem Olatunji, maintained that nothing would have emboldened any resident in the state to venture into such crime of sewing fake Amotekun corps uniforms for anyone if not backed by some groups and individuals with untamed desperation to discredit hard-earned reputation of Engr. Seyi Makinde’s administration.

He explained that the ruling party was appalled by the unfolding development of unbridled hunger for power and an untamed desperation by the opposi-tion in Oyo State to deploy all available means to discredit Makinde’s giant strides and efforts in the war against crime within the state.

Olatunji said: “It was another great achievement for the state and the Amotekun corps to have discovered and apprehended one of the agents of darkness in our dear state who have perhaps been recruited by opposition of our government in Oyo state to heighten insecurity and create an atmosphere of chaos so that the foiled and failed agenda they have been pursuing since the inception of this administration could materialize.

“It is not a news anymore to all residents in Oyo state that the Oyo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has deployed all forms of evil machinations, treachery, and malicious propaganda against the PDP government under the able leadership of His Excellency, Engr Seyi Makinde, since he assumed office as the executive governor.

“In fact, one of their serving Senators once boldly told the world in a show of untamed desperation and hunger for power that the Makinde-led government could not escape all three traps his party had set for Governor Seyi Makinde in a battle to steal Oyo people’s mandate through the backdoor using federal might, a move which not only failed woefully but further exposed them and their evil agenda to the world.

“Governor Seyi Makinde has consistently said that the present administration is open to constructive criticism and useful suggestions on ways to make the state a much more better place for all to live but what we have continued to witness from our opposition in Oyo state is nothing near constructive criticism but deliberate attacks and well-orchestrated plan by the Oyo APC to bring down this government at all cost using insecurity which is part of their evil agenda as excuse to advance whatever script they are executing.”

Meanwhile, Chairman of the South-Western Security Network codenamed ‘Amotekun’ in the state, Gen. Kunle Togun (rted), yesterday disclosed that most commercial motorcyclists operating in the state were spiesworkingforkidnappers and bandits that had entered the Yoruba land through the porous borders of Nigeria. While speaking with journalists in Ibadan, Togun said the foreigners who were ferried inside trailers into Oyo State among other states during the COVID-19 lockdown could not speak any Nigeria language but French whenever accosted by his men.

