Oyo fleeing ‘ritual killer’ arrested in Ogun

Police in Ogun State have arrested a 20-year-old fleeing suspected ritual killer, Festus Simon, who allegedly murdered a 12-year-old boy in Ibadan, Oyo State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this yesterday in a statement. Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested on Wednesday following information received by the police at Sotubo Divisional Headquarters, Sagamu, that the suspect, who killed his victim, had fled his residence at Iyana Church area of Iwo Road, Ibadan to Simawa area of Ogun State.

The PPRO said the suspect, who had been on the wanted list of Oyo State Police Command for the alleged murder, fled and came to Ogun State under the pretence of looking for a job in order to evade police arrest. Oyeyemi said following receipt of the information, the DPO Sotubo Division, SP Samuel Adefolalu, quickly led his detectives to Simon’s hideout where he was promptly arrested. The PPRO added that the suspect’s accomplice was also arrested.

He said: “The suspect has made a useful statement, while the Oyo State Police Command has been contacted for onward transfer of the suspect.” Oyeyemi quoted the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, to have warned that Ogun State would never be a safe haven to any criminal “because the best form of community policing is what we practice here, thereby making it difficult for any criminal to hibernate anywhere in the state”.

