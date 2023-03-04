News

Oyo: Folarin promises to rejig education sector if elected governor

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Ibadan Comment(0)

The Governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Senator Teslim Folarin, has promised to overhaul the state’s education sector if elected in the March 11, gubernatorial election.

Speaking with newsmen in Ibadan yesterday, Folarin decried what he described  as the dwindling standard of education in the state and said he would declare a state of emergency in the sector when he becomes governor.

He promised to convoke an education summit with the assemblage of experts to revamp the sector and restore Oyo State to its pride of place in education. Folarin recalled his achievements in the education sector as a lawmaker, saying education would remain one of the pivotal stands of his administration if elected.

“The state’s education sector is in shambles. It is non-functional with unimpressive low students’ enrolment, poor provision of infrastructure, ineffective quality assurance process and low national rating,’’ he said.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

