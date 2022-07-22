Oyo, FTAN to partner on tourism promotion, investment

Oyo State government has declared its commitment to partner the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN) in the development and promotion of tourism and investment in the state. This commitment was given by the Special Adviser on Tourism to the state governor, Ademola Ige, during a visit to the state by a delegation of FTAN led by its South West Vice President, Tunde Kolade. Ige expressed delight over partnering FTAN, which is the umbrella body for private sector tourism operator, noting this would in no small measure accelerate the implementation of the tourism agenda of Governor Seyi Makinde.

He said the visit was indeed timely as it came when the state is preparing for the celebration of the 2022 World Tourism Day slated for September 27. According to Ige; “World Tourism Day is a special day set aside by the state to celebrate and promote the rich tourism potentialities the Oyo State is blessed with. “Since the inception of our World Tourism Day celebration, we have been making it a point of duty to carry the private sector along, especially the members of FTAN and some of the people here can attest to that fact as we have visited so many places together with the promotion as our main mission and focus.’’

Ige disclosed that the state has a huge tourism resource that can boost the economy of the state if more investment is made through private and public sector strategic collaboration. Kolade informed the SA that the pur-pose of the visit was to interact with the state government and explore area of cooperation between it and the government. He then presented some requests to the state governor, which included the creation of a separate ministry for tourism and culture and the inclusion of FTAN in the state tourism board. Also, Kolade sought the state’s collaboration in the maiden edition of the federation flagship regional festival, explaining that it is the first of its kind.

Given that Oyo State is a pacesetter in all ramifications, FTAN South West sees the state as the right place to set tone for the event. While in his reaction, Ige promised that the requests would be looked into and presented to the state governor for his approval. Earlier, the Oyo State Coordinator of FTAN, Wale Olapade, had highlighted the need for a public and private sector alliance to effectively promote and strategically position the state as the pace setter in tourism and create avenue for mutual benefit between the federation and Oyo State government.

The FTAN Coordinator for Osun State, Dr Tokunbo Dagunduro, commended the SA for his devotion to the promotion of tourism while calling for more to be done in achieving the tourism blueprint of the state government. While the Ondo State Coordinator for FTAN, Erelu Funmi Rotiba, also commended the practical commitment of the SA and for always making deliberate effort to visit different tourism sites in the state and support them.

