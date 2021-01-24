Oyo/Fulani crisis: Makinde’s delegation visits troubled Igangan community to assess situation

Olubadan sues for peace

Following Friday’s insecurity brouhaha between Fulani herders and a Yoruba group, led by a youth human rights agitator, Sunday Adeyemo (a.k.a. Sunday Igboho) which culminated in burning of property of Fulanis in Igangan community of Ibarapa area of Oyo State, Governor Seyi Makinde yesterday constituted a high powered delegation among his senior officials to conduct an on-the-spot assessment of what really transpired.

Sunday Igboho had accused the Seriki Fulani of the area, Saliu Kadri of masterminding the series of killings, rape and kidnapping of innocent Yoruba people in the area and so stormed the town last week, giving an ultimatum of seven days within which Fulanis should vacate the community.

In spite of Governor Seyi Makinde’s disapproval of Igboho’s position and directive that the Police Commissioner, Mrs Ngozi Onadeko, should treat anybody stocking fire of ethnic confusion as common criminal, the warlord went to Igangan and addressed the residents, blaming the federal and state governments of treating the insecurity situation with kid gloves. Aftermath of the visit was the burning of houses of some Fulani including that of the Seriki, as well as, many vehicles.

The Fulani residents were chased out of their abodes by angry youths of the town. Sunday Telegraph was reliably informed yesterday that the government delegation would visit the trouble spots to assess the situation in Igangan and parts of Ibarapa axis of the state.

It was learnt that the new CP, Ngozi Onadeko “will lead the Police delegation, to be joined by officers and men of the Police tactical team already deployed from Abuja, and that the team will meet stakeholders and traditional rulers and assess the extent of damage, if any.

The team will also engage youths and calm frayed nerves”, our source disclosed. While a full report of the Ibarapa situation will be made public by the government and the Police after the assessment tour, it was gathered that the team on the government side was already mandated to dissuade the stakeholders from unduly politicising the situation at hand or fuelling ethnic tension, and that Yoruba elders should wade-in to ensure peace in the South West and align positions on way forward.

Meanwhile, Oba Saliu Adetunji, the Olubadan of Ibadanland, has called on farmers and herders in Ibarapa area of Oyo State and Nigeria in general to live in harmony for the unity and development of Nigeria.

Adetunji gave the advice on Saturday during the Royal Festival of Praise organised by the Holy Ghost Royal House of Restoration Church in Ibadan. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event had as its theme” The Gathering of Kings to Praise the King of Kings”.

Olubadan, represented by Mogaji Okiti-Aresa, Chief Adeshina Olatunji, said blaming a particular ethnic group for insecurity in the country would only further breed disunity in the country and should not be allowed. Adetunji called on Nigerians to support the security agencies in the country in tackling criminal activities and refrain from taking laws into their own hands.

The Olubadan also called on religious leaders and traditional leaders to complement government’s efforts in preaching unity in their various domains and constantly pray for peace and unity of the country.

