Oyo gives N116.5m bursary to 233 Law School students

The Oyo State Government has begun payment of N500, 000 Bursary to each of the 233 indigenes of the state in the Nigerian Law School for the 2020/2021 Session. Besides, the state had earmarked N834, 500, 000 in the proposed 2021 Budget for Bursary awards, financial assistance to outstanding students and local and foreign scholarships for students of Oyo State origin.

Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Olasunkanmi Olaleye said that the state government would this week commence payment of the bursary to law school students this week as beneficiaries had been receiving the payment directly in their respective bank accounts, having earlier been verified by the state government prior to the ongoing payment of the bursary.

The commissioner, who stated that Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration was ready to address issue of bursary awards and scholarship to Oyo State students in tertiary institutions, maintained that the state, through its scholarship board, had earmarked N834 million for that purpose in the 2021 Appropriation Bill already before the Oyo State House of Assembly.

He explained that the budget proposal was intended to take care of bursary awards to final year students in universities and polytechnics, final year clinical students, aviation and maritime students and the Oyo State students in the law school. He added that the state had also made provision in the proposed budget for scholarships for Masters and Ph.D. students in Nigerian universities and financial assistance to students with outstanding performances, special requests from physically challenged students and overseas scholarship.

