Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde on Thursday lost his mother, Madam Abigail Makinde. She was aged 81.

According to some family sources, the death occurred in the early hours of Thursday after a brief illness attributed to old age.

It will be recalled that the governor celebrated his mother’s 80th birthday last year November at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan.

As at the time of filing this story, there has not been any official release concerning her demise.

