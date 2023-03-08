2023 Elections Politics

Oyo Guber: Accord Dumps Adelabu, Adopts Makinde As Guber Candidate

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

As political scheming hots up ahead of Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Oyo State, the Accord party in the state has announced forming a working alliance with the gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Governor Seyi Makinde, adopting him as its candidate, while dumping Chief Adebayo Adelabu (a.ka. Penkelemesi).

Chairman of the Accord, Prince Kolade Ojo who disclosed this on Wednesdy at a press conference held in Ibadann accused Adelabu, the former CBN Deputy Governor of sidelining chieftains and members of the party, and lacking respect for the elders of the party.

The party however said that its House of Assembly candidates in the 32 local government councils remain in the race to win, as the party had not collapsed its entire structure into the PDP.

He said, “following the just-concluded presidential and National Assembly elections in our dear Nation, the State Working Committee of Accord, its 33 Local Government Chairmen, as well as, party stalwarts, converged on the party office, Aremo, Ibadan to evaluate, brainstorm and chart way forward with a view to proffering workable solutions for the progress and continued development of our Pace Setter State.

