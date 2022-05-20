Oyo guber: Adelabu’s our candidate – APC stakeholders

Some Oyo State All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders have said they have resolved to back ex-Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Adebayo Adelabu aka Penkelemesi, in the May 26 governorship primary.

The disclosure was made by a former Senator Ayoade Adeseun, from Ogbomoso, as well as, the former deputy to late Governor Abiola Ajimobi, Chief Alake Adeyemo, and others at the official declaration of Adelabu to contest the 2023 governorship election at the APC secretariat, Oke Ado, Ibadan, yesterday. Adeseun said one of the governorship aspirants and Executive Chairman of the Nigeria Commu- nications Commission (NCC), Prof. Adeolu Akande, who had earlier obtained the N50 million nomination forms, had withdrawn from the race to support Adelabu. He said: “Adelabu is the next governor of Oyo State. His hands will be raised up next Thursday. We have talked about all that matter.

There is no fight or rancour about this. Prof. Adeolu Akande sends his representative here. Mrs Florence Ajimobi’s representative is also here.” Adeyemo said: “To be a governor of a state, you need to manage people and manage the State’s finances. Adelabu was a former Director of Finance at the First Bank of Nigeria.

