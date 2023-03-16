Oyo Guber: Ayorinde rallies support for Makinde

A former governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Oyo State, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde, has advised the electorate in the state to support continuity by voting for Governor Seyi Makinde in Saturday’s election. Ayorinde, a senior advocate, gave the charge while reacting to the alignment of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) gubernatorial candidate, Mr Michael Lana, to Governor Seyi Makinde’s re-election bid. According to him, 2023 is the evidence that our democratic experience is now getting to the heart of the people. “Unlike in the past, where a few leaders will sit down in a room and point their finger in a direction and the people will slavishly go in that direction, we do not have that anymore and that is what is happening in a place like Oyo State. “The governor is making a pick for a second term in office strictly based on his performance, and you can see the reaction of the people that they are very much with him. They are not saying that he is perfect, but they are saying that he has impacted on their lives in the last four years.”
Related Articles
New Telegraph’s award’ll spur me to do my best as an entrepreneur –Obi Cubana
The Chairman of Cubana Group, Chief Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana, has accepted his nomination as the New Telegraph’s Entrepreneur of the Year 2022. In his acceptance letter, dated October 12, 2022, Obi Cubana said the award would spur him to do more in the area of recognition. He said: “Your recognition of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Kebbi: Ex-governor disburses over N100m grants to widows, orphans, vulnerable persons
No fewer than 5,600 widows and vulnerable persons have benefited from over N100m grant disbursement by the former Kebbi State governor, Senator Adamu Aliero. The grant, which was part of 2022 Kebbi Central Senatorial District constituency projects, was to empower the people and reduce poverty in the state. Flagging off the ceremony yesterday at Gwandu, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Major reorganisation looms in Armed Forces
GOCs, FOCs, AOCs, Generals, others to be affected A major reorganisation exercise is expected to take place in the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), following the appointment of new Service Chiefs on Tuesday by President Muhammadu Buhari. Those affected by the development included the former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Abayomi Olonisakin; Chief of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)