Oyo Guber: Ayorinde rallies support for Makinde

A former governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Oyo State, Chief Bolaji Ayorinde, has advised the electorate in the state to support continuity by voting for Governor Seyi Makinde in Saturday’s election. Ayorinde, a senior advocate, gave the charge while reacting to the alignment of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) gubernatorial candidate, Mr Michael Lana, to Governor Seyi Makinde’s re-election bid. According to him, 2023 is the evidence that our democratic experience is now getting to the heart of the people. “Unlike in the past, where a few leaders will sit down in a room and point their finger in a direction and the people will slavishly go in that direction, we do not have that anymore and that is what is happening in a place like Oyo State. “The governor is making a pick for a second term in office strictly based on his performance, and you can see the reaction of the people that they are very much with him. They are not saying that he is perfect, but they are saying that he has impacted on their lives in the last four years.”

