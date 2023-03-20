Oyo Guber: Folarin Congratulates Makinde, Appreciates Electorate, Party Members

….Says APC studying results of the election.

Following the declaration by the INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Adebayo Simeon Banire (VC, OAU) on Sunday evening, that the incumbent governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde won the March 18 gubernatorial election, the main rival, Senator Teslim Folarin of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has congratulated the winner.

Sending his congratulatory message “in line with the official pronouncement of the INEC, Folarin, however, said that his party was studying the results of the election to know what next step to take.

In the statement signed by himself and made available to journalists, the three-term Senator who has lost the Oyo Central District seat to Yunus Akintunde of the same APC, said: “All Glories and Adorations are due to Almighty God for His Grace and for preserving our lives throughout the 2023 electioneering process.

“I would like to express my sincere appreciation to Oyo State electorates for their support for all APC candidates on the February 25th and March 18th elections respectively. May God Bless you all.

“To whom much is given, much is expected. It is on this note that I am offering my solemn gratitude to leaders and members of our great party – APC; the coalition parties, candidates of other political parties that worked for us, volunteers, the press, as well as, individuals that contributed to the Itesiwaju Ipinle Oyo 2023 project.

“Furthermore, I give kudos to members of the 2023 Oyo State APC Presidential and Governorship Campaign Council for the best-ever issue-based campaigns. Thank you for your absolute loyalty, dedication, and commitment to the struggle.

“I also laud the overwhelming support from my friends and political allies across the country. Thanks for being there always.

“To our teeming party members and support groups, I appeal to you to remain calm as we study the results of the just concluded Governorship and House of Assembly elections held on Saturday, March 18th, 2023.

It is God that gives Power and takes Power! May Oyo State and our people continue to prosper.

In conclusion, in line with the official pronouncement of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), I hereby congratulate Engr. Seyi Makinde. Long live Oyo State! Long live APC!!”, Folarin said.

Like this: Like Loading...