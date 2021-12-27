Oyo guber: Forget victory in 2023, PDP chief tells APC

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State, Dayo Ogungbenro, has asked the All Progressives Congress (APC) forget about returning power in the state in 2023. Ogungbenro, who spoke with New Telegraph in Ibadan at the weekend, Governor Seyi Makinde had done in two years what the APC could not in eight year.

He said: “The APC in Oyo is embarking on a long political voyage. It is not returning anytime soon: not in 2023, not in 2027 and beyond. “Governor Seyi Makinde has demonstrated this in his style of governance and many people of the state without bias know this. “If we talk of good governance, you must have lived in this state for some years, and particularly during the last administration. The eight-year rule of APC in this state, going by comparative analysis of both administrations, has shown clearly which one is better in terms of governance.

“The ordinary people of Oyo are no fools. They know what is good; they know what is average; and they know what is outrightly bad. “Politics essentially is about service. When you serve, you can take concomitant benefits of office, but it is essentially about service. “What Governor Seyi Makinde is doing in Oyo is service per excellence, and I stand to be quoted. Somebody said it is a miracle if a government says he cannot pay salary for six to eight months and somebody started paying over two years in the same state without owing workers a dime.”

