Oyo Guber: Gunmen Invade Folarin’s Family Compound, Injured Many

A reprisal attack in retaliation for yesterday’s killing of three members of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) in Oyo State, some hooded gunmen on Thursday evening attacked the ancestral home of All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Senator Teslim Folarin, shot sporadically and injured many while searching for the politician.

The black-colored dressed gunmen invaded the Oja’gbo, Ibadan South East Local Government Area compound in 10 Hilux Toyota vehicles around 8 pm few hours after a PDP Councillor and two other PDP members had been shot dead in the Ile Tuntun area of Ibadan, while a House of Representatives candidate, Abass Adigun (a.k.a. Agboworin), was on a campaign trail with his supporters.

According to eyewitnesses who said that the 10 Toyota Hilux vehicles driven into the compound had their number plates covered, “We escaped death by whiskers but several of us sustained varying degrees of injuries as we scampered for safety.

The gunmen were wearing black dresses with face masks. They were shouting ‘where is Folarin, iku lokan E (It is your turn to die) while shooting sporadically. They burgled Oja’gbo Palace, in search of Oloye.

“They dispersed hundreds of us who were waiting for Senator Folarin with gunshots. God saved our lives,” an eyewitness said.

Confirming the attack, Folarin’s media aide, Comrade YSO Olaniyi in a statement this morning said, “At about 8:10 pm on Thursday, March 16, a group of gunmen numbering about 30 driving in a motorcade of 10 vehicles, stormed the ancestral home of Senator Teslim Folarin with a mission to terminate his life.

“They thought Oloye Folarin would be there at that particular time to carry out the assassination. Senator Folarin was billed to have a meeting with his kinsmen at his Oja’gbo Palace last night but could not make it due to an extended interactive session with Oyo State stakeholders at YES FM Media House.

“You know Oloye Folarin is Mogaji of his family compound, Ile Baale in the Oja’gbo area of Ibadan and Asaaju Olubadan of Ibadanland. He had a scheduled meeting with his family members at his Palace but could not make it.

“The unknown gunmen thought Oloye would be at the meeting to carry out the assassination plan but thanked God for his life.

“We have informed the security agencies to investigate the incident, promptly apprehend the sponsors and their agents and bring them to justice,” Olaniyi said.

Olaniyi, who expressed concern about the safety of his principal, urged the police and the DSS to beef up security around the APC governorship candidate.

Like this: Like Loading...