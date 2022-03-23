Oyo hoteliers send SOS to govt over multiple tax, outrageous bills

Members of the Oyo State Hoteliers Association have cried out to the state government to come to their aid, as they have been going through tough and harsh times, and at the same time, the business environment is becoming unfriendly and unbearable for business sustainability.

President of the Axssociation, Otunba Ayodele Ogundele of Davies Hotel, Ibadan, who stated this while addressing a press conference during the week, maintained that for the past two to three years, in particular, before, during and after COVID-19, their businesses have been bitter sweet, saying, “as we are overcoming one challenge, another will surface, it has been a serious matter.”

Otunba Ogundele added that, “after COVID-19, we have been battling with massive inflation, lack of staff, just as, most of us are presently understaffed, and to cap it, is the total or lack of power supply- coupled with high cost of diesel, among others.”

Ogundele also underscored that multiple taxation and other outrageous charges- (like- land use charges, tourism charges, trade and investment charges, fire services charges, environmental charges, emission tax, signage tax, etc.) are undermining the practitioners in the industry in the state to breakeven, “as we are on the verge of collapse and government needs to take us into consideration, so as to save the hospitality and tourism sector, being one of the highest employer of labour.”

In attendance at the conference are –Vice President- Jospeh Emoabino (Bino), Dr.Mrs. Yemisi Ladi Badmus, Mrs. Anjorin Anna, Prince Kunle Adesanya (PRO), Hon. Jide Adeniran,Otunba Adedayo Latinwo, Kehinde Adeagbo, Ademola Alabi, Aiyede Sheyi, among others.

