Oyo House asks Makinde to investigate police killings, arrests in Ajaawa community

The Oyo State House of Assembly has advised Governor Seyi Makinde to set up a panel of enquiry to unravel those behind the kidnappings and killings of some people in Ajaawa town of the Ogo Oluwa Local Government Area of the state.

The call was sequel to the recent night raid of the community by some policemen said to have been detailed from Abuja, where two persons were killed and about nine persons were whisked away.

The Chairman of the local government, Mr. Seun Ojo, and the Alajaawa of Ajaawa, Oba Adeyeye Oyetunji had earlier raised the alarm over killings and attacks on some residents of the town by security agents. But the Public Relations Officer of the state’s Police Command, Adewale Osifeso had in contradiction said that some youths of the community had been attacking policemen, citing Tuesday, June 28 incident.

During its plenary, the Assembly noted that the call for investigation was necessary in order to ascertain involvement or conspiracy of policemen in the matter, lamenting that many residents of the town have deserted the town.

One of the lawmakers said: “As we speak, the entire Ajaawa Community including schools, local government offices, markets and farms are now deserted because many people have relocated to the neighbouring communities for fear of more attacks.

“According to reports, the said security operatives stormed the residences of both the chairman and the monarch, shooting sporadically in an attempt to take them into custody. They were said to have ransacked the house of Hon, Ojo, up-turning all items in the rooms. At the palace, the invading policemen reportedly arrested one Mr Wole Adunola, the Secretary to Alajawa of Ajawa.”

