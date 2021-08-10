Oyo identifies 477 Islamic centres for BESDA training

The Oyo State government yesterday said it has identified 477 Islamic centres across the state for the first phase of the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) programme.

Also, the state government said it has identified some nomadic centres, as well as centres for hawkers, saying these were part of the state government’s preparedness for the BESDA programme which will commence soon in the state.

The Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran, said this while addressing co-ordinators of the centres in Ibadan, the state capital.

He said “since the inception of the Better Education Service Delivery for All Programme in Oyo State, the government has successfully enrolled over 100, 000 out of school children in the state.”

Adeniran added that the Governor Seyi Makinde government was making concerted efforts to reduce the number of out-of-school children, noting that more children were joining the queue.

