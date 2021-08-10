News

Oyo identifies 477 Islamic centres for BESDA training

Posted on Author Chinagorom Chukwu Comment(0)

The Oyo State government yesterday said it has identified 477 Islamic centres across the state for the first phase of the Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA) programme.

 

Also, the state government said it has identified some nomadic centres, as well as centres for hawkers, saying these were part of the state government’s preparedness for the BESDA programme which will commence soon in the state.

 

The Executive Chairman, Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board, Dr. Nureni Aderemi Adeniran, said this while addressing co-ordinators of the centres in Ibadan, the state capital.

 

He said “since the inception of the Better Education Service Delivery for All Programme in Oyo State, the government has successfully enrolled over 100, 000 out of school children in the state.”

 

Adeniran added that the Governor Seyi Makinde government was making concerted efforts to reduce the number of out-of-school children, noting that more children were joining the queue.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

80 professors apply for VC’s job at Federal varsity, Lokoja

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

  The Senate and Governing Council of the Federal University of Lokoja, Kogi State have commenced the processes of selecting a new Vice Chancellor for the University, as they have received over 70 applications from interested applicants According to the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the University, Senator Chris Adighije, the tenure […]
News

Afe Babalola to southern govs: Find ways to implement your resolutions

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Legal luminary and founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Chief Afe Babalola, yesterday called on southern governors to adopt his initiative tagged; ‘Summit of Hope’ to execute the resolutions the governors arrived at during their recent meeting in Asaba, Delta State. Babalola also advised the governors to constitute a committee that would deliberate on […]
News

France’s daily COVID-19 cases pass 10,000 for first time

Posted on Author Reporter

  France has had 10,561 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, health authorities said on Saturday, a new daily record as the number topped 10,000 for the first time. The latest daily count, surpassing the previous record of 9,843 new infections reported on Thursday, highlights a resurgence of the disease in France. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica