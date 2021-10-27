Oyo jailbreak: S’West govs meet in Lagos, reviews region’s security situation

Five governors of South-West region yesterday met in Lagos State to discuss issues of interest to the region. New Telegraph gathered that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu hosted his colleagues at the State House, Marina. It was learnt that five governors of member states were present at the meeting, which started at 4:30pm and held behind closed doors. Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, was represented by his deputy, Mr. Rauf Olaniyan. Although the meeting was held behind closed doors, it was learnt that matters of interest, especially the recent jailbreak in Oyo State tops the agenda. After 90 minutes, the governors rose from the meeting and offered no detailed information on matters discussed. Addressing journal-ists, Chairman of the Forum and Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, gave a brief statement on their discussion, disclosing that part of their deliberations bordered on security situation in the region.

Akeredolu revealed there was also discussion on Oodua Group, a company owned by all six South- West states, but declined to give further details. He also pointed out that the Forum was not willing to share full information on the meeting. He said: “We, the six governors of the Southwest under the South- West Governors’ Forum met today. We deliberated on a number of common and personal issues. We also deliberated on our common heritage, which is the Oodua Group of Companies.

“At the end, we agreed on a few things; a number of them, which have to do with security, are not what we can discuss in the open. This short address is just to let you (pressmen) know we met today but we don’t want our decisions discussed in the open.” It was gathered that the governors departed the Lagos House, Marina after the short briefing.

Like this: Like Loading...