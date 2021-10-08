Oyo Judiciary overwhelmed with pending cases–CJ

Oyo State Chief Judge, Justice Munta Abimbola, yesterday disclosed that the state Judiciary was overwhelmed with pending cases before many of the Judges in the High Courts. Abimbola stated this during the 2021/2022 Legal Year celebration of the state Judiciary held at the St. James’ Cathedral, Oke Ado in Ibadan, the state capital. In spite of the challenge, the CJ said the Judges were trying to cope with the workloads.

His words: “Naturally if the workload is too much, one should be overwhelmed, but we just take it as a Judiciary challenge and we are facing it squarely. At times, we look at the docket and call for files and reshuffle by collecting files from courts where there is a lot of files and put where there is less. We are moving on despite the challenges,” the Chief Judge said. Expatiating on the stress being experienced, Abimbola said that “over 5,000 cases are before the courts in the state while about 3,000 cases have been disposed off and new cases are still being filed”.

The Chief Judge nevertheless told the people of the state to expect speedy administration of justice in the new legal year, disclosing that four Judges would soon be sworn in and six more would be appointed soon. He said a new Judicial Division had been put in place in Moniya area of Ibadan and would commence operation soon to reduce the workloads in the existing courts.

