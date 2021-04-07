Oyo Justice Ministry PS, Gbadegesin, dies

Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Oyo State Ministry of Justice, Prince Adetunji Wasiu Gbadegesin, is dead.

Gbadegesin died four months after the Registrar in the ministry, Mrs. Fatimat Badru, died. Badru hailed from Oyo town, just as Gbadegesin was a Prince to the throne of Alaafin of Oyo in Oyo town.

He was rumoured to be among those pencilled down to be appointed judges into the Bench of Oyo State. It was learnt that Gbadegesin died during a brief illness at a private medical facility near the Agodi Government House, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The permanent secretary, who was in his late 50’s, died yesterday morning in his sleep. “He had a minor fever. He had no sign of sickness. He had a useful discussion with his DSTV technician two days ago. So, the cause of his death is not known yet,” a source said.

Like this: Like Loading...