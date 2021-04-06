Metro & Crime

Oyo Justice Ministry PS’s death: Deputy Gov., judges, lawyers pay tributes at funeral

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Comment(0)

It was wailing and gnashing of teeth Tuesday in Oyo Town as the Oyo State Deputy Governor, Engr. Rauf Olaniyan, Oyo State Judges, led by the Chief Judge, Munta Abimbola, Judges of the Appeal Court, lawyers and several judicial officers, as well as many government functionaries poured glowing tributes on the Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Mr Adetunji Wasiu Gbadegesin, who passed on early Tuesday morning.

Gbadegesin, a Prince to the throne of the Alaafin stool, died at a private medical facility close to the Agodi Government House, Ibadan, Oyo state capital after a brief illness.
His death at 59 years came four months after the same Oyo State Justice Ministry lost its Registrar, Mrs Fatimat Badru. Both hailed from Oyo Town and had been rumoured to be among the judges penciled down to be appointed to the Bench of the state soon.
Engr. Rauf Olaniyan, who represented his boss Engr. Seyi Makinde at the burial held at the deceased’s residence at Oroki area of Oyo Town, described
Gbadegesin as “a very dutiful, diligent, committed and loyal judicial officer who excelled in his chosen carrier. His demise will be sorely missed by all”, while praying that Allah grants his sould Aljanah Fridous.
Other judicial officers in attendance also paid glowing tributes to the late Prince, describing his death as a collosal loss to the Oyo State Judiciary, the NBA and the judicial sector in general.
According to New Telegraph’s checks, a reliable source said: “He had a minor fever. There was no sign of sickness in him. He had useful discussion with his DSTV technician two days ago. So, the cause of his death is not known yet.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Man held with 60 cartons of hemp in Kano

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir

Kano Road and Traffic Agency (KAROTA) yesterday apprehended a man, Mr. Ekennah Okechuku, for allegedly transporting more than 60 cartons containing Indian hemp into Kano State. Upon his arrest, it was discovered that the suspect was on the wanted list of the state Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for drug peddling. […]
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS: Protesters bloodied by hired thugs

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

End SARS protests, which started peacefully on October 7, gathering momentum and causing everyone, including those in the Diaspora to applaud the movement, suddenly turned violence on Monday, leading to the death of many Nigerians, including policemen.     Almost everyone found it difficult to believe that the youth, who hitherto had been protesting peacefully […]
Metro & Crime

Covid-19: Polo donates items, salutes journalists’ courage in tackling fake news

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Nigeria’s foremost luxury and lifestyle company, Polo Limited has donated items to journalists as one of the frontline workers affected by the COVID-19 lockdown, saying those responsible for dissemination of factual information on the pandemic deserve appreciation.   Presenting items to the members of the press corps of the Lagos State Government at the Bagauda […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica