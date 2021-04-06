Oyo Justice Ministry PS’s death: Deputy Gov., judges, lawyers pay tributes at funeral

It was wailing and gnashing of teeth Tuesday in Oyo Town as the Oyo State Deputy Governor, Engr. Rauf Olaniyan, Oyo State Judges, led by the Chief Judge, Munta Abimbola, Judges of the Appeal Court, lawyers and several judicial officers, as well as many government functionaries poured glowing tributes on the Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Justice, Mr Adetunji Wasiu Gbadegesin, who passed on early Tuesday morning.

Gbadegesin, a Prince to the throne of the Alaafin stool, died at a private medical facility close to the Agodi Government House, Ibadan, Oyo state capital after a brief illness.

His death at 59 years came four months after the same Oyo State Justice Ministry lost its Registrar, Mrs Fatimat Badru. Both hailed from Oyo Town and had been rumoured to be among the judges penciled down to be appointed to the Bench of the state soon.

Engr. Rauf Olaniyan, who represented his boss Engr. Seyi Makinde at the burial held at the deceased’s residence at Oroki area of Oyo Town, described

Gbadegesin as “a very dutiful, diligent, committed and loyal judicial officer who excelled in his chosen carrier. His demise will be sorely missed by all”, while praying that Allah grants his sould Aljanah Fridous.

Other judicial officers in attendance also paid glowing tributes to the late Prince, describing his death as a collosal loss to the Oyo State Judiciary, the NBA and the judicial sector in general.

According to New Telegraph’s checks, a reliable source said: “He had a minor fever. There was no sign of sickness in him. He had useful discussion with his DSTV technician two days ago. So, the cause of his death is not known yet.”