Metro & Crime

Oyo Justice Ministry’s PS, Prince Gbadegesin, dies in Ibadan

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Remains to be interred in his Oyo Town residence Tuesday

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Four months after Oyo State Ministry of Justice lost its Registrar, Mrs Fatimat Badru, another tragedy has struck the sector as its Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Mr Adetunji Wasiu Gbadegesin, has also died.
Badru hailed from Oyo Town, just as Gbadegesin was a Prince to the throne of Alaafin of Oyo in Oyo Town.
He was rumoured to be among the Judges penciled down to be appointed to the Bench of Oyo State soon.
New Telegraph learnt that Gbadegesin died, after a brief illness, at a private medical facility not far from the Agodi Government House, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.
According to New Telegraph’s checks, the PS who was in his late 50s, died early Tuesday morning in his sleep.
A reliable source said: “He had a minor fever. There was no sign of sickness in him. He had useful discussion with his DSTV technician two days ago. So, the cause of his death is not known yet.”
His remains will be interred Tuesday at 4.00 pm in his Oyo residence according to Muslim rites, New Telegraph learnt.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Northern govs determined to tackle insecurity  – Lalong 

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Jos 

Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum and Plateau State Governor, Barr. Simon Lalong has said that they are working with Service Chiefs to tackle the insecurity bedeviling the zone. Lalong disclosed this during a media parley held at Government House, Jos He said:  “We are seriously  working  with the Federal Government to tackle all kinds of […]
Metro & Crime

12-year-old girl goes missing in Osun

Posted on Author Lateef Dada

A 12-year-old girl, Sikiru Barakat, was yesterday declared missing in Osogbo, Osun State. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Yemisi Opalola, said in a statement made available that the girl left home since November 16. Opalola said Barakat’s parents reported to the police after an abortive search for the girl. The missing girl […]
Metro & Crime

Prominent broadcaster, Dan Foster, dies

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Notable broadcaster, Dan Foster, popularly known as The Big Dawg, is dead. New Telegraph learnt that the popular radio personality reportedly died yesterday of COVID-19. Before his death, Foster had worked with Cool FM, Inspiration FM, City FM and Classic FM. Formerly an Idol series judge, he also held a similar position with the Got […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica