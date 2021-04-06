Oyo Justice Ministry’s PS, Prince Gbadegesin, dies in Ibadan

*Remains to be interred in his Oyo Town residence Tuesday

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Four months after Oyo State Ministry of Justice lost its Registrar, Mrs Fatimat Badru, another tragedy has struck the sector as its Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Mr Adetunji Wasiu Gbadegesin, has also died.

Badru hailed from Oyo Town, just as Gbadegesin was a Prince to the throne of Alaafin of Oyo in Oyo Town.

He was rumoured to be among the Judges penciled down to be appointed to the Bench of Oyo State soon.

New Telegraph learnt that Gbadegesin died, after a brief illness, at a private medical facility not far from the Agodi Government House, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

According to New Telegraph’s checks, the PS who was in his late 50s, died early Tuesday morning in his sleep.

A reliable source said: “He had a minor fever. There was no sign of sickness in him. He had useful discussion with his DSTV technician two days ago. So, the cause of his death is not known yet.”

His remains will be interred Tuesday at 4.00 pm in his Oyo residence according to Muslim rites, New Telegraph learnt.

