Oyo killings, rape: Police have arrested some suspects; to be paraded soon

Following the serial rape, maiming and brutal killing of some persons in the Akinyele Local Government Area of Ibadan in Oyo State, officers of the State Police Command have arrested some of the brains behind the dastardly acts. Those arrested included some ritualists.. Making the disclosure Wednesday during a Town Hall meeting organised by a private radio station, was Mr Fatai Owoseni, the Special Adviser on Security Affairs to Governor Seyi Makinde. It will be recalled that among the persons that had been raped, matcheted and murdered were: the 18-year-old Barakat Bello of the College of Agriculture, Apata in Ibadan; Grace Oshiagwu of the Oke Ogun Polytechnic; Olusayo Fagbemi (who was washing plates in front of her husband’s house), the 5-year-old Mojeed Tirinisiyu; Mrs Adeola Bamidele and her daughter, Dolapo, who was also matcheted but surv
