Oyo launches‘T’ỌMỌ T’ÌYÁ Initiative’ to reduce maternal, neonatal mortality rates

Oyo State government yesterday launched the ‘‘T’OMO T’ÌYÁ Initiative,’ an effort aimed at reducing infant and maternal mortality rate in the state. The programme, which was inaugurated at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, was equally aimed at improving the quality of reproductive, maternal, neonatal and child healthcare across the state.

Governor Seyi Makinde, who was represented by his deputy, Engr. Rauf Olaniyan, said the launch of the initiative aimed at among other things, reducing maternal mortality rate by 30 per cent and neonatal mortality rate by 20 per cent.

Makinde said following the launch of the initiative, number of births by skilled birth in the state would increase by 30 per cent while the healthcare facility utilization in the state rise to 60 per cent.

While inaugurating the steering and technical working committees, the governor stated that the committees would oversee all the reproductive, maternal, newborn and Child health (RMNCH) programmes in the state, while giving insights into the direction things should go. Makinde said: “It is this project that we are here today to inaugurate – the T’OMO T’ÌYÁ Initiative. As the name suggests, the initiative is for the mother and child.

It is one key way through which we will be meeting the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) number three, which targets improving maternal health. “Our plan is to ensure that qualitative Maternal and Child Healthcare services are offered at minimal cost. This will enable us to meet the objectives of this initiative.”

