Oyo lawmaker, Popoola, dies of kidney-related disease at 46

A member of Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Ademola Olusegun Popoola, has died of kidney-related diaease. He was aged 46.

The lawmaker, who represented Ibadan South East constituency II at the House, died on Tuesday evening at the University College Hospital (UCH ) while according to a family source, arrangements were ongoing to fly him overseas for surgery.

Popoola was the Chairman of the Committee on Local Government, Chieftaincy Matters.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of the House, Hon Adebo Ogundoyin, has described as grievous and heartbreaking the news of the death of Popoola.

 

Our Reporters

