Oyo lawmakers move to protect rights of mentally ill persons

The Oyo State House of Assembly has promised to protect the rights of mentally ill individuals in the state. This followed the introduction of a bill to protect the rights of persons with mental illnesses. The bill, introduced to the Assembly for the first time, titled: “Oyo State Mental Health Service Bill, 2022”, was jointly sponsored by Speaker Adebo Ogundoyin and his deputy Muhammad Fadeyi.

 

Others are Majority Leader, Sanjo Adedoyin and Minority Leader, Asimiyu Alarape. The bill seeks to provide for the protection, care and treatment of the mentally distressed persons, and also to establish mental health facilities and medical social work departments and units in primary, secondary and tertiary medical facilities.

It will also ensure that mentally ill persons have access to the necessary facilities. According to the lawmakers, the bill, when passed, will also guarantee the protection of persons suffering from mental disorder or illness and substance abuse in the state.

Ogundoyin explained that the bill will provide a legal framework for the protection, care and treatment for persons living with mental health challenges or substance abuse in the state, and that it would put an end to stigmatisation and marginalisation of mentally disturbed persons.

The Speaker said: “There is the need for the government to give priority attention to mental health in the public health policies, government initiatives, free healthcare services and prevention methods and efforts.

In Nigeria, just like in any other growing nation, the healthcare system generally is poorly managed. Not many people have access to basic health care. And it is the same story for mental health too.

“Access to care is inadequate and unaffordable, and it is most times limited to cities. The bill seeks to address all these identified problems and hiccups so that we can have a better care, treatment and protection for mental health patients.”

 

