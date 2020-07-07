Oyo lawmakers pay condolence visit to Ajimobi’s widow, family

Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adebo Ogundoyin, yesterday led his colleagues on a condolence visit to Senator Abiola Ajimobi’s family, extolling the virtues of the late two-term governor.

The lawmakers’ visit came barely 24 hours after Deputy Governor Rauf Olaniyan, was denied access to the eighth day fidau prayers programme held in the Oluyole, Ibadan residence of the deceased.

Speaking during the visit, where they were received by the widow, Chief Florence Ajimobi, the Speaker noted that Ajimobi was a statesman with outstanding wisdom and intelligence, which gave him edge in governing the state and contributing to the nation’s politics.

He said: “As the helmsman of the state, the late Governor Ajimobi embarked on several infrastructural development across the state. “He was an amiable and humorous personality, and his positive impact on so many lives especially his political associates are evident.

“The Honourable members, staff of the Oyo State House of Assembly sympa thize with Her Excellency, Mrs. Florence Ajimobi, the children, entire Ajimobi family of Oja’ba in Ibadan, political allies, friends and the entire people of Oyo State on this irreparable loss.”

The widow appreciated the lawmakers, thanking them for the good gesture in honour of her departed husband.

