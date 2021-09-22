Metro & Crime

Oyo: Makinde sends names of 5 returning commissioner-nominees to House

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State Wednesday returned five more Commissioners whose appointments were terminated during his last cabinet reshuffle.

Their names were contained in a letter containing 10 commissioners-nominees forwarded to the Oyo State House of Assembly by the governor for consideration and approval.

The five returning former commissioners are: Mr Seun Fakorede, Mr Adeniyi Adebisi, Mr Olasunkanmi Olaleye, Mr Wasiu Olatunbosun and Mr Abdulrahman Abdulrahim.

The names of the five new commissioners-designate include: Mr Abiodun Oni, Prof Misbau Babatunde, Mr Segun Olayiwola, Dr Bode Ladipo and Alhaja Kafilat Omolabake Olayiwola.

With this development, there is a strong indication that the Oyo State House of Assembly will hold a special plenary session anytime soon to consider and approve the list. This is because it is presently on recess and will resume on October 12, 2021.

Seven names of returning Commissioners earlier submitted by the governor were screened and approved by the House on August 5, 2021.

