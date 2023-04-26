Oyo Monarch, The Alakufo Of Akufo Is Dead

The Alakufo of Akufo in the Ido Local Government Area of Ibadan in Oyo State, Oba Hamed Olabamiji Olatunji Thomas is dead.

New Telegraph reports that the monarch died at the age of 107 years.

Akufo is one of the prominent towns in Ibadan, the state capital, known for the possession of traditional powers and brave men and women.

Akufo which falls within Ward 2 in Ido local government area played significant roles during the Agbekoya struggle.

A source in the town revealed that the traditional ruler died last Wednesday at the age of 107, reigning for 37 years.

He was a Muslim and has been buried according to Islamic rites.