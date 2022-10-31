Oyo monarch’s daughter released after 3 days in captivity

After three days of anxiety and gloom, the palace of the Onjeru of Ijeruland in Ogbomoso, Oba Sunday Oyediran, was yesterday thrown into frenzy and excitement when the monarch’s abducted daughter was released by her kidnappers. Temilola was abducted on the Ogbomoso-Oyo Road on Friday evening.

According to reports, the monarch, a retired bank accountant, had made a distress call, indicating that his daughter, Tomilola, has been kidnapped. He suspected that the incident must have occurred along Ibadan- Oyo- Ogbomoso Highway.

The monarch asserted that the victim was heading to Ogbomoso from Abeokuta and that the last contact shared with her brother was at Yemetu, Ibadan at about 6.00 p.m. He also indicated that he received a telephone call from one Alhaji Saheed, with Tel. No. 07033341131, who he suspected to be one of the kidnappers.

A source within the palace told New Telegraph that the palace was called around 9.00 p.m on Friday, but said: “We are not sure however whether our daughter was also kidnapped along with those attacked at Guru Maharj Ji Village or at another place. Our prayer is that she be released safely,” he said, adding however that no ransom has been demanded.

The general feeling was that the Princess must have been abducted by the kidnappers along the Lagos/Ibadan tollgate where many people were abducted and an officer of the Oyo Police Command killed, while another cop was injured. When contacted on phone yesterday afternoon, the monarch asked that he be called back in about two hours. Further calls were however not answered.

A source at the palace said that, “The Oba has not come down from the upper floor of his palace. People are here on the ground floor sympathising with him and the family, praying for the safe release of the daughter. Everybody here is in sober mood following the sad happening.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...