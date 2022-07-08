News

Oyo moves to stage int’l trade fair

Oyo State Commissioner for Trade, Industry, Investment and Cooperatives, Mr Olasunkanmi Olaleye, yesterday said the state will soon stage an International Trade Fair. He made the disclosure while performing the foundation laying ceremony of the N250m office annex of the Ibadan Chamber of Commerce and Industry. According to him, the state has embarked on a series of initiatives that can make businesses thrive, with a particular reference to the project that has improved nightlife and the creation of the Amotekun Corps to boost security.

Olaleye said: “We are working with the Oyo State Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture to organise an international trade fair that has not been held in so many years. We are working with them on it. “The whole essence is to showcase what our people are doing because we saw that a lot of things are really going on.

We want to use the trade fair as a platform to launch our people to the outside world. “We have left the table stage, but be assured that preparation is in top gear and from what we have heard from the members of the Chamber, we should be able to hold the trade fair. A lot of things are going on behind the scenes, and we will make the details available in due course.”

 

