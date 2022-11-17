News

Oyo NANS backs Makinde’s re-election bid

The National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), Oyo State chapter and the Federation of Oyo State Students Union (FOSSU), yesterday, declared their support for the re-election bid of the Oyo State Governor, ‘Seyi Makinde. The students’ body noted that Makinde’s administration had done well for the state.

The students, who converged on the Governor’s Office, Agodi, Ibadan, following a walk to commemorate the 2022 International Students’ Day, which is celebrated on the 17th of November, vowed to work for the re-election of the governor, as according to them, the governor has performed well in their ‘own constituency.’

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, indicated that the governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Barr. Abdulroheem Bayo Lawal, while addressing the teeming students, stated that his admin-istration would continue to collaborate with student bodies in the state. According to the governor, the administration places a great importance on the wellbeing of students and the existence of a conducive environment for their academic efforts, and so will continue to deliver on its promises.

 

