Oyo NDLEA: We arrested 133 drug suspects, secured 44 convictions

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Oyo State Command, yesterday disclosed that it arrested a total of 133 suspects for various drugrelated offences in 2020. Confirming this to journalists, the command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mrs Mutiat Okuwobi, said 44 convictions were recorded during the year, stressing that the convicts were currently serving various jail terms ranging from six months to 10 years. While noting that drug war was a collective one in order to sanitise the society, the PRO said: “The Command arrested a total of 133 suspects for various drug-related offences in this past year, 2020.

“Stakeholders must work together to get useful information on drug abuse to win the fight against trafficking in our communities.” She equally disclosed that the command destroyed two marijuana farms at Ajani Village in Ona-Ara and Oluyole local government areas of Ibadan. And in order to reduce the wave of drug use and abuse, Okuwobi said that the Command had no fewer than 51 people undergoing counselling.

