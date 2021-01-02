News

Oyo NDLEA: We arrested 133 drug suspects, secured 44 convictions

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Oyo State Command, yesterday disclosed that it arrested a total of 133 suspects for various drugrelated offences in 2020. Confirming this to journalists, the command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mrs Mutiat Okuwobi, said 44 convictions were recorded during the year, stressing that the convicts were currently serving various jail terms ranging from six months to 10 years. While noting that drug war was a collective one in order to sanitise the society, the PRO said: “The Command arrested a total of 133 suspects for various drug-related offences in this past year, 2020.

“Stakeholders must work together to get useful information on drug abuse to win the fight against trafficking in our communities.” She equally disclosed that the command destroyed two marijuana farms at Ajani Village in Ona-Ara and Oluyole local government areas of Ibadan. And in order to reduce the wave of drug use and abuse, Okuwobi said that the Command had no fewer than 51 people undergoing counselling.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

General Buratai and his devotion to fatherland

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The greatest gist in Nigeria today among the country’s senior political harbingers, former leaders, and political elites is the sustained mockery of Nigeria’s Service Chiefs. Though, the sitting Military Chiefs have posted very relieving results in the last five years, fighting the conspiratorial or instigated insurgencies and insurrections hovering in some parts of Nigeria, but […]
News

Maritime union vows to resist sack, salary cut in industry

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has warned employers in the nation’s maritime industry not to consider retrenching or reducing the salaries of workers under the guise of the negative effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. This came as the union in commemoration of the 2020 World Seafarers Day, presented Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to seafarers […]
News

Kaigama: #EndSars protest symptoms of buried grievances, time bomb

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

been a strong …says poverty, social neglect worse than COVID-19   The ArchBishop, Catholic Archdiocese of Abuja, Most Rev. Ignatius Kaigama, has  described the ongoing protests by Nigerian youths as symptoms of a ticking time bomb and bottled up grievances over the poor governance structure in the country.   Kaigama made this known while delivering […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica