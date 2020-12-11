News

Oyo, NEMA donate relief materials to flood victims

Succour came the way of about 520 victims of flood disaster in the Kajola and Iwajowa local government areas of Oyo State as the state government in collaboration with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has donated some relief materials.

Oyo State Deputy Governor, Engr. Rauf Olaniyan, while distributing the materials on the premises of the Kajola Local Government Okeho, said the state government was determined to ensure improvementof livesand living conditions of residents.

Olaniyan, who doubles as the Chairman, Oyo State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) emphasised the need for the people to take proactive steps to prevent such occurrence as the government would continue to assist victims should such happen again. The Deputy Governor, who spoke through his Senior Special Assistant on Political Matters, Alhaji Lateef Yusuf, stressed the need for all to embrace peace, eschew violence and channel grievances to the appropriate quarters as the government was always willing to listen. He, however, enjoined residents to desist from any practice that would cause fire disaster in this dry season, stressing that kindling a little fire would end up getting wild and ravage valuables in the community.

He encouraged the victims to rise from the ruins and pick up from where they stopped before the incident and contribute their quota to national development. Speaking on behalf of the Director-General of National Emergency Management Agency, the South-West Zonal Coordinator, Mr. Slaku Lugard, enjoined all local government authorities to constitute Local Emergency Management Committees (LEMC) sothat disaster management would be localised and institutionalised.

