Oyo NMA announces death of 2 doctors to Lassa fever

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Oyo State branch, has disclosed that two of its members have been killed by Lassa fever epidemic, which has broken out in the state. Making the disclosure in a press statement made available to journalists in Ibadan yesterday, the Association’s Chairman, Dr. Ayotunde Fasunla, who with regrets, lamented that the tragic deaths occurred within the space of 24 hours, said: “It is indeed a sad week, and our eyes are still soaked in tears.” According to Fasunla, “While we thought that COVID-19 had done its worst, we are now dealing with another onslaught of a Lassa fever outbreak.

Furthermore, we are worried about other health workers who have had contact with the disease unknowingly. We have advised them to quarantine and report if theydevelopanysymptomsof viral haemorrhagic fever.” The statement added that: “The NMA urges her members to treat all febrile illnesses with a high index of suspicion.

We have instructed our colleagues to be cautious and vigilant at all times, not only for the sake of their health and safety, but also in the interest of the patients and public health. “Members, especiallythefrontline doctors and other health workers, must wear appropriate personal protective equipment (PPEs) at all times. We appeal to the management of healthinstitutionsinthestatetomake the PPEs readily available, as well as, soap and running water for handwashing immediately after attending to patients, to protect our members and other healthcare workers from contracting transmissible infections.

 

