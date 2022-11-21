Oyo, Ogun courts convict 17 over cyber fraud offences

The Ibadan Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured the conviction and sentencing of 17 Internet fraudsters before Justices Bayo Taiwo, Ladiran Akintola, and Mohammed Owolabi of the State High Court, Ibadan, Oyo State and Justice Mosunmola Dipeolu of Ogun State High Court, Abeokuta, on separate one-count each.

According to the Head, Media and Publicity of the anti-graft agency, Wilson Uwujaren, the jail terms ranged from two to nine months community service, and one year in prison.

The convicts are: Oduola Kunmi Ireola, Igbamidun Joshua Olamiposi, Ismael Fatai Olatunji, Osundele Oladapo Daniel, Olawale Isaac Adeleke, Olorunyomi Idowu Babatunde, Aneh Ojonimi, Olaide Iyanuoluwa Sadare, Akintola Babatunde Rasheed, Jamiu Babatunde Salam, Aluko Abayomi Oluwadamilare, Bello Ridwan Ayobami, Maleek Michael Ibrahim, Arasi Oluwaseun Tobi, Ganiu Fawaz Olalekan, Bello Ayoinde Olamilekan and Abiodun Taiwo Kareem.

They all pleaded ‘guilty’ to the charge filed against each one of them by the EFCC and so the prosecution counsel, Modupe Akinkoye, Oyelakin Oyediran, Oluwatoyin Owodunni, Musa Galadanchi, Abdulrasheed Suleiman, Mabas Mabur, and Samsudeen Bashir reviewed the facts of the cases and urged the courts to convict and sentence the defendants as charged.

Osundele was convicted and sentenced to one year imprisonment while Arasi, Ganiu and Ibrahim bagged nine months jail term each.

