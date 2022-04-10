News

Oyo partners Dutsch govt to boost agric, raise GDP

As part of efforts to reposition agricultural development to attract critical stakeholders into Oyo state, the State governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, said he has sent officials to Netherlands to hold discussion with Dutch government on how it can help the state develop its agricultural potential.

 

The governor made the  disclosure at the second edition of the South West Local Government Agricultural and Mineral Resources Trade Fair held in Ibadan, the state capital.

 

The organiser of the fair, Delight Owoyemi, (cofounder of BTG), had during the unveiling of the fair, revealed that the first edition was held in Osun State last year with huge success.

 

The governor who was represented by his Executive Assistant, Idowu Ogedengbe, said the state government considered the fair as a link to economic development, adding that the state has several mineral resources in all its council areas waiting to be tapped.

 

He said: “Our target is to focus on a critical sector that will boost the Gross Domestic Product of the state. We have massive arable land so we are repositioning our agricultural development plan to attract critical stakeholders in the sector.”

 

“The trade fair is considered important because it will serve as a link to some economic development plans. Our officials are currently in the Netherlands for a meeting with their government on how they can help us develop our vast agricultural potentials.

 

The state has also sent more than 10,000 youths for training in various aspects of agriculture”.

 

