Oyo: Pastor arraigned for defiling 7-year-old girl

The Oyo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has charged Mr. Francis Abayomi (58) to a Family Court for allegedly defiling a minor, Akinpelu Emmanuella (7) in Ibadan. According to the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the outfit, Abayomi allegedly committed the offence on November 25, 2020 at Kutamiti Street, off Bashorun Expressway Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The Magistrate in Charge of the Family Court 1 Iyaganku Ibadan, Mr. S.H Adebisi, ordered that the suspect be remanded in NSCDC custody at its State Headquarters, Agodi, Ibadan, while adjourning the case till January 25. Theprosecutiontoldthecourt that the suspect allegedly had carnal knowledge of the minor thereby committing an offence contraryto section34(1) and punishableunderSection34( 2) ofthe Oyo State Child Right Law 2006.

Meanwhile, theCommandin a release signed byits Public RelationsOfficer, OluwoleOlusegun, said thatthe Unit had attended to 343 cases in 2020, ranging from child trafficking, child abuse, child labour using street children to rape and defilement, as well as, cases of child in need of care and protection, physical assault anddomesticviolence, whichthe outfit frowned at.

