Politics

Oyo PDP, APC Share Nine Winning Candidates To House Of Reps

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Out of the 14 House of Representatives seats in Oyo State, nine candidates from both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)

have been declared winners.

The four winners from the PDP include Hon. Abass Adigun Agboworin (Ibadan North East/South East), was re-elected for a second term. Anthony Adepoju (Ibarapa Central/Ibarapa North); Oyeshina Oyedeji (Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Iwajowa/Kajola); and Hon. Stanley Olajide Odidiomo (Ibadan North West/South West).

The five victorious ones from the APC include the third term re-elected Hon Akeem Adeyemi of Oyo Federal Constituency; Musiliu Olaide Akinremi of Ibadan North; Engr. Aderemi Oseni of Ido/Ibarapa East; Hon Olamijuwonlo Alao-Akala of Ogbomoso North/Ogbomoso South/Orire; and Lateef Olaide Muhammed of Irepo/Olorunsogo/Orelope Federal Constituencies.

For the remaining five federal constituencies, the INEC has not been able to determine the winners as conflicts of petition arose as to conclusiveness and otherwise of the polls.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
Politics

Funke Akindele emerges PDP deputy governorship candidate

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, popularly known as ‘Jenifa’ has emerged as the deputy governorship candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State. She emerged as the PDP deputy governorship candidate to Alhaji Abdulaziz Olajide Adediran, popularly known as ‘Jandor’ on Wednesday. The Nollywood actress shrugged off stiff competition from other four contestants, […]
Politics

PDP working to resolve its crisis –Olafeso

Posted on Author ANAYO EZUGWU

Dr Eddy Olafeso is a former Vice Chairman (South-West) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In this interview monitored on Channels Television, he speaks on recently-held National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party, the vote of confidence passed in the National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, and moves by the party to […]
Politics

Appraising Otti, APC’s rapprochement for 2023

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

    Igbeaku Orji x-rays the underlying factors that led to the declaration of the 2019 governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, for the All Progressives Congress (APC)   At the 2019 governorship election in Abia state, Dr Alex Otti and Dr Samson Uchechukwu Ogah were […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica