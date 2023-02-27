Oyo PDP, APC Share Nine Winning Candidates To House Of Reps

Out of the 14 House of Representatives seats in Oyo State, nine candidates from both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP)

have been declared winners.

The four winners from the PDP include Hon. Abass Adigun Agboworin (Ibadan North East/South East), was re-elected for a second term. Anthony Adepoju (Ibarapa Central/Ibarapa North); Oyeshina Oyedeji (Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Iwajowa/Kajola); and Hon. Stanley Olajide Odidiomo (Ibadan North West/South West).

The five victorious ones from the APC include the third term re-elected Hon Akeem Adeyemi of Oyo Federal Constituency; Musiliu Olaide Akinremi of Ibadan North; Engr. Aderemi Oseni of Ido/Ibarapa East; Hon Olamijuwonlo Alao-Akala of Ogbomoso North/Ogbomoso South/Orire; and Lateef Olaide Muhammed of Irepo/Olorunsogo/Orelope Federal Constituencies.

For the remaining five federal constituencies, the INEC has not been able to determine the winners as conflicts of petition arose as to conclusiveness and otherwise of the polls.

