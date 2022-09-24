News

Oyo PDP backs Makinde over Ayu, cautions SW PDP

The Oyo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has tackled its counterparts in some southwest state chapters casting aspersions on Governor Seyi Makinde over his stance on the call for resignation of National Chairman, Senator Iyorcha Ayu. In a statement by the Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Akeem Olatunji on Friday carpeted the zonal leadership of the party for supporting what it termed obvious excesses and misgovernance of the leadership of the party at the national level.

The party was reacting to statements credited to Osun, Ogun, and Ondo state chapters of the party reaffirming their support for the continued stay in office of Ayu. “We are all one big family and when there’s such a large family there are bound to be issues like this but we must always endeavor to thread with caution, especially when dabbling into matters outside of our immediate purview.
It is a very sensitive and delicate national matter and our national leaders are having sleepless nights trying to resolve it already, so it was shocking to see such reactions coming from our party in other southwest states. “This is particularly embarrassing because Governor Makinde is not only the leader of our great party in the state but in the entire southwest Nigeria as we speak today being the highest ranking elected office holder in the region as the only serving Governor.” The statement concluded.

 

