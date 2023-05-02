News

Oyo PDP Celebrates Workers: You’re Our Heroes

The Oyo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described civil servants in the state as heroes of the modern Oyo State being engineered by Governor Seyi Makinde.

The ruling PDP, while also acknowledging the importance of a vibrant and supportive workforce, charged the workers to continue to cooperate and remain resolute in their support for the present government.

PDP Publicity Secretary in the state, Akeem Olatunji, in a statement on behalf of the party to commemorate the International Workers Day, said it was the support and cooperation of the state civil servants that culminated in the landslide achievements of the Seyi Makinde led PDP admin Olatunji added that this year’s theme for the celebration tagged: “Workers’ Rights and Socio-Economic Justice,’’ was aptly captured as it was a reminder to the significant role civil servants play in state and nation building.

