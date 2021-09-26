News

Oyo PDP Congress witnesses parallel, peaceful conducts

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN Comment(0)

In spite of reports of parallel ward congress of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held yesterday in most of the 351 wards of the 33 local government areas of Oyo State, the Chairman, PDP Ward Congress and Deputy Governor of Edo State, Phillip Shaibu, declared that there was no parallel congress witnessed anywhere in the State.

 

Though the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) of Governor Seyi Makinde, Mr Taiwo Adisa, said that no parallel congress was recorded, even though he heard that some chieftains of the party who are aggrieved declared that they held parallel congresses in some zones of the state, he reported that his boss had called for unity among members, asking all the aggrieved members to give room for resolution.

 

The governor, who spoke at Ward 11, Ibadan North East Local Government, said that he was happy that the people of Oyo State were excited about the party in the state. He said: “I see excitement with the people. They want to be participants in the democratic process to select their leaders to run the affairs of the party at the ward level. So, for me, it is democracy in action.

 

And also, with the fact that we have been in government slightly above two years now, the people are still excited about their party. It is something that calls for celebration for us. “Well, the exercise today went peacefully. I expect other congresses to be peaceful as well. Everywhere around the state, the people are excited because they are getting dividends of democracy.

 

So, I believe the excitement is all over  the state”, the governor said. He tasked members of the PDP to stay united, adding that the time has come for the aggrieved members to bring their grievances to the table for amicable resolution. He added: “For the PDP members in Oyo State, I want to ask them to stay unified because we can do quite a lot in unity.

 

And for some who are angry or aggrieved, let them bring their issues to the table, we will address them. Politics is about conflict and resolution of conflict within interaction of people”. The governor maintained that the PDP has come to stay in the state, adding that the party will soon take power at the Federal level.

 

“So, we are not ruling out making overtures to them and getting them also to be a part of this process. This is because PDP is here to stay in Oyo State and the PDP is also poised to take over power at the Federal level. So, you don’t leave a winning team,” Makinde said.

 

Noting that the Congress was peaceful Shuiab, said: “So far, so good, all the talks of having a parallel election have not been noticed and what is key today is that the process has been peaceful. No report of any violence anywhere and that is one thing we have been afraid of since yesterday.

 

The party will settle all internal issues among its members amicably. Interestingly, all through the night, we were having discussions and phone calls to some of them that felt aggrieved. We will settle our internal issues and I am happy that we are already discussing. We are here to do the right thing and to conduct a free, fair and credible Congress”, the PDP Congress Chairman said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ogun receives another batch of COVID-19 vaccines

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Ogun State Government has taken delivery of 187,426 doses of Modenna COVID-19 vaccines as it intensifies efforts to combat the third wave of the pandemic. The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Tomi Coker said in a statement in Abeokuta on Friday that the vaccines arrived the state capital late on Thursday night. And with […]
News Top Stories

Sanwo-Olu orders probe into brutalisation of protesters

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

LCC: Why we must commence operation now   Disturbed by the allegations of right abuses and harassment of protesters who were arrested by the police at the Lekki toll plaza on Saturday, Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu has ordered a full scale investigation into the allegations to ensure officers responsible for the act are dealt with […]
News

Rep: No Federal lawmaker earns up to N10m

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Olaifa Jimoh Aremu, has debunked the insinuation that Federal lawmakers earn jumbo pay, insisting that no lawmaker earns up to N10million. Aremu, who is representing Egbado North/Imeko Afon Federal Constituency, disclosed that Senators and members of the House of Representatives do not earn N36m or N25m as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica