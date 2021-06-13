News

Oyo PDP: Crisis brews as factional group pushes for exco dissolution

•Makinde’s second term 95% assured, says publicity sec

 

Some factional members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo State have alleged marginalisation from Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration, while calling on the national leadership of the party to intervene and dissolve its executive, lest the party loses the 2023 elections.

 

The elders of the party who mobilised their loyal members across the 33 local government areas of the state to express their displeasure over the spate of insecurity in the state, converged on Jogor Event Centre, Oke Ado Ibadan, on Thursday where they declared that the party had been polarized into two as the Governor rewards only those who did not contributed nothing to the party’s success at the poll.

 

However, on behalf of the executive committee members, the Publicity Secretary, Engr. Akeem Olatunji, in an interview with Sunday Telegraph flawed the stakeholders’ claim.

 

He said: “There is no faction in Oyo PDP. We are one. As far as we are concerned, democracy is about majority rule. Majority will have their way and the minority will have their say.

 

And there is no perfect system anywhere, even in advanced democracies. Their protest votes did not stop Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja from winning the South West PDP Chairmanship.

 

So, the second term ambition of Governor Seyi Makinde under PDP is more than 95 per cent assured.” In their 8-point communique issued and signed on behalf of other leaders and stakeholders by Gbolarumi, they “condemned in the strongest terms the spate of insecurity in the State and calls on the State Governor to wake up to his primary responsibility of protecting lives and property of the citizenry.

 

“We are calling on the National Leadership to dissolve Oyo State PDP Executive who are stooges of the governor and have no interest of the party at heart ahead of congresses coming up later in the year so as to give a sense of belonging to our teeming members and supporters in Oyo State.

 

The caretaker committee should be put in place to reorganise the party ahead of the congresses to allow for free and fair congresses.”

